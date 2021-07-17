Manassas home daycare searched, child sexual abuse charges filed

A man faces charges of child sex abuse after police searched a home daycare in Manassas.

On Friday, July 16, members of the Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant in the 8600 block of Devonshire Court, a home daycare facility.

Through its investigation, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Filomon Ventura Fernandez, who is charged with reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child sexual abuse material.

Ventura Hernandez was held on a $20,000 bond, said a Manassas police spokesman. Potentially affected individuals have been notified, he added.

An investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has further information regarding this incident that may aid the police, they’re encouraged to contact Manassas City Police Detective. N. McCarthy at 703-257-8049.