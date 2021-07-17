Joan Warthen Hall Herndon, 81, of Nokesville, VA, passed away on July 15, 2021.

Joan Herndon was born in Occoquan, Virginia to Warthen and Barbara (Selecman) Hall, December 8, 1939. She attended Occoquan Elementary and Gar-Field High School. She married Stanley R. Herndon on April 16, 1956 in Chesterfield, South Carolina. She served on the Occoquan Town Council from 1978-1982 and was instrumental in launching the first Occoquan ‘craft shows’. She later worked as travel agent for Carlson Wagonlit Travel for 20 years. Joan was involved in the Occoquan Historical Society and was an active member of the Gar-Field High School Reunion group for the graduating classes 1954-1957.

Joan is preceded in death by her son, Robin and her parents, Warthen and Barbara (Selecman) Hall.

Joan is survived by her husband of 65 years, Stan, her children, Daughters Kim Herndon and Bobbie Brown (husband Gary), her sons Rock Herndon (wife Beth) and Mark Herndon. 5 Grandchildren: Amanda Ayers, Jennifer Napier, Chris Biller, Heather Biller, Jamie Fields, Casey Madison, Kristen Gartrell, and Jesse Brown, and 6 Great-Grandchildren: Jack Koetter, Andrew Koetter, Bryce Moore, Faith Gonzalez, Kayden Gonzalez, Jackson Gartrell, Brooklyn Ayers, Grayson Gartrell, Elijah Brown, Makena Madison