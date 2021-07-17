Prince William County real estate taxes for the first half of 2021 are due on July 15, 2021.

There are several convenient ways property owners may make payments, including by electronic check or credit card online at tax.pwcgov.org; by phone at 1-888-272-9829, jurisdiction code 1036; or by mail to PO BOX 1600, Merrifield, VA 22116. Payments must be postmarked by July 15, to avoid a late fee.

Property owners can also pay in person at the Sudley North and McCoart Taxpayer Services Offices from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or drop their payment at the drop box located outside the McCoart and Sudley North buildings.

For those who did not receive a tax bill for their real estate property and believe they should have, please contact the Taxpayer Services Office by email at [email protected] or by phone at (703) 792-6710 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Property owners that receive a tax bill through their mortgage company should inquire directly with the mortgage company regarding direct payment on behalf of the property owner.

More information about Prince William County’s Taxpayer Services is available at pwcgov.org/tax.