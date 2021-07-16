Mrs. Ellen Liming 90, of Triangle VA, passed away on July 13, 2021. Ellen loved square dancing, arts & crafts, pottery, & pets. In her spare time, she would volunteer with ACTS. Described by her family she was the most caring and giving person you could meet. She will be deeply missed by those she loved. Ellen was preceded in death by her loving husband Carl Liming, her son Larry Liming, brother Thomas Baggott, and her sister Helen Riley. Left to cherish her memories are her loving children Karen Clevinger (Lovell), Glenn Liming; Two Grandchildren Eric Liming, Paul Liming; One Brother Donald Baggott (Charlotte), and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 20, 2021 from 6PM-8PM at Mountcastle Turch Life Celebration Home 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City VA 22193. Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday July 21, 2021 at 11am in the Chapel of Mountcastle Turch Life Celebration Home. Burial will immediately follow the service at Dumfries Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Mountcastle Turch Life Celebration Home Dale City.