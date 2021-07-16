Julie Kaminky Bower died July 12, 2021, in Woodbridge, Virginia.

She was born to Katherine (Kolanczik) and Oscar Kaminky on December 14, 1941, in Freeport, Illinois. She moved with her family to Goshen in 1953 and remained there almost continuously until 2001. She was a 1959 graduate of Goshen High School. In 1965 she married Anton M. “Tony” Bower. He preceded her in death in 1996. She worked for the Social Security Administration from 1969 until her retirement in 1997. In 2001 she moved to Virginia to be closer to her son and his family. She is survived by her son, Matthew (Mariana) and five grandchildren, Emily, Mary Katherine, Edward, Julie, and Claire, of Woodbridge, Virginia; and by her siblings, Elizabeth (Edward) Marolla of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin; John (Marge) Kaminky, of St. Charles, Illinois; and Mary Sue (Walter) Barniskis of Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on July 24, 2021, at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, Virginia 22191, and to her interment (along with her husband, Tony, a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War), at 2:00 p.m. on July 27, 2021, at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DC Area Weimaraner Rescue, https://www.shopdcweim.com/