Arrest made in reckless handing case where gun discharged, victim shot

Prince William County

Reckless Handling of a Firearm *ARREST

On July 14, the suspect sought in connection to the shooting that was reported to have occurred in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Ct. in Woodbridge (22191) on May 13, was arrested. The suspect, Victor Abraham CORNEJO, was taken into custody without incident.

Arrested on July 14:

Victor Abraham CORNEJO, 22, of 1615 Old Bridge Rd. in Woodbridge

Charged with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Reckless Handling of a Firearm [Previously Released] On May 13 at 9:50PM, officers responded to the Misty Ridge Apartments located in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Ct. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 22-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were inside the above location handling a firearm when a round discharged and struck the victim in the lower body. The victim was transported to an area hospital by the accused where police were notified. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Victor Abraham CORNEJO. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Burglary While Armed On July 14 at 1:37 PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 3000 blocks of Acorn Ct. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a domestic with weapons. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 16-year-old male juvenile, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in an altercation on social media which turned physical when the accused went to the above location where the two mutually fought. Eventually, the accused fled the area, and returned a short time later, with an unknown male suspect. The two suspects then entered the victim’s home without permission where they both brandished firearms towards the victim and two family members before damaging a door. The two suspects then fled the residence prior to police arriving in the area. While investigating, officers located the accused nearby and took him into custody without incident. No shots were fired during the incident and no injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Emiliano Ismael REYNOSO Jr., was arrested. The case remains active as officers attempt to identify the other suspect involved in the incident. Arrested on July 14: Emiliano Ismael REYNOSO Jr., 19, of 3015 Arkendale Rd. in Woodbridge

Charged with 3 counts of brandishing a firearm, 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and 1 count of burglary

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Stafford County

DUI

3600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, 7/14, 2:22 a.m. Deputy E.R. Houde responded for a report of a drunk driver. The deputy located the vehicle stopped in the area. The driver, Dakota Jensen, 21, of Spring Lake, North Carolina, smelled of alcoholic beverages and was unsteady on his feet. Field sobriety tests were administered and Jensen was arrested. He was charged with driving under the influence- 2nd offense and held on a $2,500 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

INTOXICATED PERSON

1200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, 7/14, 10:16 p.m. Deputy M.A. Holub responded for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the deputy found the suspect, Marco Aquino Ayala, 45, of Stafford, kneeling in the roadway. Aquino Ayala smelled of alcoholic beverages and had slurred speech. The deputies attempted to place him in custody and a struggle ensued. They were eventually able to place Aquino Ayala in handcuffs. He was charged with public intoxication and obstruction of justice. Aquino Ayala was held on a $1,000 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

LARCENY

27 South Gateway Drive, T-Mobile, 7/14, 3:26 p.m. Two male suspects removed the security tags on two display phones. They then fled the store with the items.