Prince William to celebrate National Night Out on Aug. 3

National Night Out – coordinated by the Community Engagement Section of the Police Department in partnership with the Prince William Crime Prevention Council – creates healthy neighborhoods block by block by helping neighbors know one another, celebrate community, and take steps to make neighborhoods safer for all residents.

Additionally, National Night Out helps build positive relationships between the community and their police department. Neighborhood Watch programs, and National Night Out, help to create a neighborhood network to prevent crime and enhance the quality of life in the County.

Watches throughout the County will host motorcade stops and invite police officers and other law enforcement personnel for refreshments. Join us, won’t you?

Learn more about National Night Out.