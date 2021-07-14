Business Stafford defers on agreement linked to 5G testbed project until August By Rick Horner Published July 14, 2021 at 6:36PM | Updated June 29, 2022 at 9:27AM State and local officials cut a ribbon to open Stafford County's 5G technology test bed. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #5G Test Bed #Locals Only