On July 4, 2021, Vonnie Leigh Shields of Woodbridge, VA died at her residence.

She was born on June 23, 1931 to the late Charlie L. Sherrill and Mary Lucy Marr in Charlottesville, VA.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Lee Shields of Arlington, VA, one sister, Paula Beldon of Manassas, VA and one brother William (Carolyn) Graham of Massapequa Park, NY.

Preceded in death were five brothers, Avery, Ernest, Clarence, Roy and Freddie Sherrill and one sister Mary Jacks. Many nieces, nephews and other family members survive.