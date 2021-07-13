Undetonated device found following suspected explosion

Something exploded in Prince William County, but authorities don’t exactly know what it was.

Yesterday evening at 8:05 PM units were dispatched to the 3000 block of Bridgeton Ct. (Lake Ridge) for a reported explosion in the area. On arrival, remnants of a possible explosion were located in an outdoor common area of the townhome development. An undetonated device located near the scene was made safe by the State Police.

A suspect was identified and questioned. There were no injuries or structural damage to surround buildings.

The incident appears to be random and there is no threat to the community.

At this time it does not appear to be pipe bomb, as may have been previously reported, but rather some sort of other homemade or commercial device. Charges are pending and the investigation is continuing by the FMO.