Nando’s PERi-PERi to honor Nelson Mandela with free food

Nando’s PERi-PERi will honor its South African roots on Sunday, July 18, by celebrating Mandela Day and remembering South African leader and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela. To commemorate Mandela’s 67-year-long fight for social justice, Nando’s will be devoting 67 minutes to giving away free meals to customers who bring a donation to local food banks.

The event will run from noon to 1:07 PM local time at all Nando’s US locations (that’s Maryland, Virginia, Washington, DC, and the Chicago area.) By bringing a non-perishable food item, customers will receive a free flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken leg or breast, prepared at the spice level of their choosing. Donations will go to United Way in the Washington metropolitan area .

“Mandela Day holds a special place in our hearts and we hope that Nando’s fans everywhere will embrace this iconic day of giving,” said Sepanta Bagherpour, Nando’s Chief Brand Officer. “So come empty out your COVID stockpiles of non-perishable (and non-expired) food and help feed our neighbors in need. And enjoy some delicious PERi-PERi flame-grilled chicken in the process.”

What Is International Nelson Mandela Day?

Born on July 18, 1918, Nelson Mandela changed South Africa and the world as he fought for equality and an end to apartheid. In honor of his life’s mission, the Nelson Mandela Foundation created the Mandela Day Initiative, inspiring others to take action every July 18th in doable, yet impactful ways.

About Nando’s PERi-PERi:

The first Nando’s restaurant opened its doors in 1987 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Since then, Nando’s flame has spread to 24 countries on five continents. Nando’s is known worldwide for its succulent PERi-PERi chicken, marinated for 24 hours, flame-grilled to perfection, and basted to the customer’s preferred flavor and spice. It’s equally renowned for its spicy PERi-PERi, the Bird’s Eye chilli pepper that indigenous Africans introduced to the Portuguese centuries ago.

Nando’s PERi-PERi made its U.S. debut in 2008 with the opening of its first location in Washington, D.C., and now operates 43 restaurants in and around Virginia, Maryland, Baltimore, Washington and Chicago.