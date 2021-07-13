2 more, for a total of 3 people shot Monday in Prince William County

Two teenagers were shot in Prince William County late Monday night in Dumfries.
Shooting Investigation
On July 12 at 11:36PM, officers responded to the 17300 block of Sligo Lp. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old man and a 13-year- old male juvenile who were struck by gunfire.
Rescue responded to the scene and transported the man to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the male juvenile declined treatment. The investigation revealed that the victims and other individuals were in the above area when gunshots were heard. The victims immediately fled the area before the police were contacted.
A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. While canvassing, officers located an unoccupied vehicle that sustained damage consistent with being shot by projectiles. There is no suspect description at this time.’
The shooting comes on the same day that a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in a townhouse community just off Minnieville Road in Dale City.
The two mark the 14th and 15th people who have been shot in Prince William County this year.
In other police news today in Prince William County:
Shooting into a Residential Dwelling
On July 10 at 4:30AM, officers responded to the 4000 block of Mammoth Cave Lp. in Dumfries (22172) to investigate an unknown man refusing to leave the caller’s front porch. The investigation revealed that the accused was walking in the above area when he fired multiple rounds, two of which struck an unoccupied residence. The accused continued walking and was located by responding officers outside of a residence in the 4100 block of La Mauricie Lp. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. While investigating, officers determined the accused was intoxicated and detained him. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Dominic Corey TUCKER, was arrested.
Arrested on July 10:
Dominic Corey TUCKER, 32, of 4001 Mammoth Cave Lp. in Dumfries Charged with reckless handling of a firearm and intoxicated in publicCourt Date: Pending | Bond: $1,500 Secured Bond
Shooting into a Residential Dwelling
On July 9 at 11:40AM, officers responded to investigate a destruction of property that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 2300 block of Battery Hill Cl. in Woodbridge (22191) between 8:40PM on July 8 and 9:55AM on July 9. The investigation revealed that a round entered the home through a second story bathroom window and traveled through the shower before striking the mirror and lodging in the wall. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.
Malicious Wounding | Domestic Assault and Battery
On July 8 at 11:30PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 4100 block of Anderson Rd. in Triangle (22172) to investigate a domestic. The victim, a 58-year-old woman, reported to police that she and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused threw a fan at the victim before striking her. The victim was able to separate from the accused and when she attempted to contact the police, the accused grabbed her phone, and prevented her from using it. The victim then ran to a neighbor’s residence and contacted the police. The victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Richard A NEWMAN, was arrested.
Arrested on July 9:
Richard Alan NEWMAN, 63, of the 4100 block of Anderson Rd. in Dumfries Charged with malicious wounding, domestic assault & battery, and preventing the summoning of law enforcement Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
More crime news from Stafford County:
DUI
I-95 & Courthouse Road, 7/12, 2:45 a.m. Deputy F.A. Martinez observed a vehicle stopped at a traffic light and noticed the driver, Carlos Esperanza Esperanza, 29, of Stafford, appeared to be asleep behind the wheel. The deputy approached Esperanza Esperanza and noticed he smelled of alcoholic beverages. Deputy B.M. Taylor administered field sobriety tests and Esperanza Esperanza was arrested for driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,000 unsecured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
1700 block of Kings Highway, 7/10, 3:34 a.m. Deputy D.S. Jett responded to the area for a report of a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road. The deputy located the vehicle and observed it driving on the wrong side of the road on Kings Highway. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was identified as William Giarnieri, 37, of Riverside, New Jersey. Giarnieri smelled of alcoholic beverages. Field sobriety tests were administered and Giarnieri was arrested. A cup containing an alcoholic beverage was found inside the vehicle. Giarnieri was charged with driving under the influence, drinking while driving, and driving without a license. He was held on a $1,500 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Austin Ridge Drive & Mine Road, 7/11, 3:18 a.m. Deputy F.A. Martinez stopped a vehicle for running a stop sign. The driver, Holt Egan, 18, of Stafford, had glassy eyes and slurred speech. Deputy B.M. Taylor administered field sobriety tests. Egan was arrested for driving under the influence and issued traffic citations. He was held on a $3,000 unsecured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Hope Road & Jefferson Davis Highway, 7/11, 2:23 p.m. Deputy P.A. Thomas responded for a male passed out behind the wheel. Upon arrival, deputies located the vehicle stopped in the roadway. When the driver, Deandre Badgett, 43, of Stafford, awoke, deputies noticed he smelled of alcoholic beverages. Field sobriety tests were administered and Badgett was arrested for driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
LARCENY
Cynthias Place, 7/12, 12:10 p.m. The victim reported the rear license plate was stolen off of his Ford F-150 while it was parked in the area. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on July 12.
Shields Road & Mine Road, 7/12, 3:43 p.m. Both license plates were stolen off of the victim’s Ford Transit van. The theft occurred sometime between July 9 and July 12.
FRAUD
Smithfield Way, 7/12, 6:27 p.m. The victim received a phone call from someone claiming to be a Captain with the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office. The caller told the victim there was a warrant for her arrest for missing jury duty. She was instructed to obtain MoneyPak cards to pay the fine and remove the warrant. She complied and sent the card information to the caller before realizing it was a scam. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents a law enforcement officer will never call you and demand payment over the phone.