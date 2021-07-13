2 more, for a total of 3 people shot Monday in Prince William County

Shooting Investigation

On July 12 at 11:36PM, officers responded to the 17300 block of Sligo Lp. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old man and a 13-year- old male juvenile who were struck by gunfire.

Rescue responded to the scene and transported the man to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the male juvenile declined treatment. The investigation revealed that the victims and other individuals were in the above area when gunshots were heard. The victims immediately fled the area before the police were contacted.

A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. While canvassing, officers located an unoccupied vehicle that sustained damage consistent with being shot by projectiles. There is no suspect description at this time.’