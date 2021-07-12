Victor L. Ginoba

Beloved Victor Lawrence Ginoba

1952-2021

Professor Victor Lawrence Ginoba, a retired automotive educator/professor, died on June 24, 2021, after a short illness. he was 69.He was born on January 23, 1952. He grew up in Freetown/Sierra Leone. He attended the St. Edwards Secondary School in Freetown Sierra Leone.

He was preceded in death by his parents the late Mrs. Mary Victoria Segenu Campbell (Mother) and the late Mr. Omo Lawrence Gbinoba (Father).Victor Lawrence Ginoba is survived by his sons, Victor Jr; Edward; and Philip. Daughter-in-law Ashley Ginoba;Sisters: Rosalind Kamerson, Melvina Nicol-Wilson and Alberta Mammah.

He was married to his beautiful wife Agnes Caroline Ginoba for almost 34 years. “Behind every Successful man is a Woman.”After graduating from High School, he worked for the Sierra Leone Customs Department Freetown/Sierra Leon (Water Que).He immigrated to the United States to further his studies.

Ginoba, a lifetime resident of Northern Virginia and well-educated man, whose accomplishments include;A bachelor ’s degree in (Automotive Technology) at Virginia State University and a Master’s degree (Information Tech) (Magna Cum Laude) from the George Washington University, Washington DC.

His distinguished working career included serving and working at the (GM, BMW, Ford Motor, Jeep, Buick, Chevrolet, Chrysler, and Tesla-Electric Car Research Team-USA.

His leadership of the Department and his unwavering positive energy were instrumental to all his students.

Throughout his long and illustrious career, in which he rose to global significance within the automotive engineering industry, Mr. Ginoba was always a champion of the ASEP/GM Programs for many many years as a Program Head.

Victor was an exceptional teacher! he was truly gifted in the art of delivering knowledge to a huge variety of students in individually, custom-wrapped methods that worked for each one of those often-divergent personalities. Every mind was important to him and he felt it worth his time to search for just the right keys to open that mind. And when he found those keys, he used them effectively to make learning exciting and pleasurable for each learner, of course, he was the all-time favorite! he was the best at everything he did in his classroom for 38 years until his retirement.

He was also passionate in other interests like (Architecture), he worked on the Architectural Review Committees and took part in a major community revitalization and re-zoning project in the Northern Virginia. Ginoba ran for the community’s Board of Directors at the (Mt. Vernon, VA) and served as Vice President for several years.

As many of his friends and family will attest, he liked to tinker with handyman projects around the house (Building-Custom Decks/Finishing Basement and Home-Security Devices) and he was always helping others with whatever they needed.

Ginoba will be missed by many who knew his quiet, but methodical skills.

He was a lifelong learner and he kept up with technology as it constantly evolved throughout his life. Ginoba also received numerous awards and recognitions from his employers over 20 years including certificates of appreciation.

To his three boys, Victor Ginoba (Sr) was Dad. As a father, Victor made a point of being a large part of his boys’ lives.

He will be deeply missed. May His Soul Rest in Peace!