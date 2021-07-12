Vaccination clinic at Manassas Mall about to wrap up operation

A coronavirus vaccination clinic at Manassas Mall will soon close.

Need Your 2nd Dose of Moderna or Pfizer? Time is Running Out to Get Your 2nd Dose at the PWHD Manassas Mall COVID-19 Clinic (Manassas, VA) – The vaccination efforts are winding down at the Prince William Health District (PWHD) Manassas Mall COVID-19 clinic due to the drop-off in demand for the vaccines. The final day to get vaccinated at the mall clinic is July 24. PWHD Manassas Mall Clinic:

Saturday – July 10 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Moderna vaccine

Thursday – July 15 (12 p.m. to 4 p.m.) Moderna vaccine

Saturday – July 17 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Pfizer vaccine

Thursday – July 22 (12 p.m. to 4 p.m.) Pfizer vaccine

Saturday – July 24 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Moderna vaccine 2nd dose Pfizer clinics or 2nd dose Moderna Clinics. 1st dose walk-ins are welcome! *You will need to get your 2nd dose at an alternate vaccine site.

The mall is located at 8300 Sudley Road, near Manassas. The second and final coronavirus vaccination site that county officials set up this year as the health department rushed to vaccinate residents for the coronavirus.

A second clinic at the former site of a Gander Mountain store, at 14041 Worth Avenue near Potomac Mills mall, closed last month.

Just over 60% of Prince William County’s nearly half-million residents are fully vaccinated, while nearly 70% of the county’s population have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccination.

A total of 46,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Prince William County since the pandemic began last year. A total of 508 people have died due to the disease, about one-tenth of one percent of the total population.