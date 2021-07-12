Teen, 17, shot and killed in Prince William County

A 17-year-old is dead after he was found shot to death today in Woodbridge. The deceased teen was found in a townhouse complex just off Minnieville Road.

Homicide Investigation – On July 12 at 11:01AM, officers responded to the 4700 block of Still Pl in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a male juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers performed CPR on the juvenile until rescue personnel arrived. A short time later, the juvenile died as a result of his injuries. At this time, detectives from the Homicide Unit are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information as to what occurred.

No arrest has been made in the investigation. The deceased has been preliminarily identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile. Due to a change in Virginia law, the identity of the juvenile is not being disclosed. At this time, this incident does not appear to be random. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.