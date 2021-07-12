Originals Stafford will consider new fees to fund its FOGs program By Rick Horner Published July 12, 2021 at 6:40PM | Updated June 29, 2022 at 9:29AM Stafford County is posting photos like these, of grease-clogged water pipes, to social media in hopes residents won't pour hot grease down the kitchen drain. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only