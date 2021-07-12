It is with great sadness that the family of Ruth Christine Nelson announce her unexpected passing on Wednesday, July 7th, 2021 at her home in Woodbridge, Virginia at the age of 64.

Ruth was born in Racine, Wisconsin to George and Agnes Normington on May 10th, 1957. She graduated high school in Hartford, Wisconsin. She married Ralph Theodore Nelson Jr. on June 11th, 1977 in Glendale, Wisconsin. Ruth was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, and the Green Bay Packers. She spent her entire life selflessly serving others.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, George and Agnes Normington, and her brother Steven Normington.

Ruth will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Ralph Theodore Nelson Jr. of 44 years, her son Ralph Theodore Nelson III and his wife Kristin Rebecca Nelson and daughter Jami Christine Guerrina and her husband Benjamin Ross Guerrina, her brothers and sisters, Mary Roney and family, Peter Normington and family, Phil Normington and family, Paul Normington and family, John Normington and family, Mark Normington and family, Sarah Strom and family and Timothy Normington and family, and her grandchildren, who she cherished most of all, Evin Noelle Nelson, Isla Simone Nelson, Britton Lee Guerrina, Boden Lee Nelson, Olle Theodore Nelson, Alexander Ross Guerrina, Finley Christine Guerrina, and Savannah Ruth Guerrina. Ruth will also be dearly missed by numerous other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials and donations may be given to the following organizations, both of which were important to Ruth.

St. Jude Medical Center

https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

www.pancan.org