Swim warnings to be posted at Falmouth beach park

The Historic Port of Falmouth Park is widely known around the region as a place to come cool off during the hot summer months.

Thousands visit the park, with its sandy beach on the banks of the Rappahannock River every year. But, the park is also known for being a dangerous place for swimmers.

Just this year, rescue crews have been called to the park 11 times, and two people had to be pulled reduced from the river. Though mostly shallow, this portion of the Rappahannock River can have deep drop-off areas, which often cause waders and swimmers to lose their footing.

When the river floods, as it often does, it leaves behind debris, trees, and limbs. These often pose dangers to those in the river.

Now the county is once again asking river goers to pay attention to potential dangers in the water. It will erect new warning signs and plans to release a new safety video telling visitors of the dangers of the river park.

Although swimming is strongly discouraged at Falmouth Beach, personal flotation devices will be available for visitors. Stafford’s Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities staff will be posting water safety information signs in multiple languages in the coming days. As well, Friends of the Rappahannock will be providing educational signs both at Falmouth Beach and on the opposite side of the river at Old Mill Park. Further, Stafford County will be debuting a video in the coming week in both Spanish and English with information on staying safe while visiting the park.

In 2008, the county posted warning signs at the park following the drowning death of a swimmer.

Earlier this year, the Stafford Board of Supervisors deferred a plan to charge park visitors a fee to park their vehicles at the Historic Port of Falmouth Park. The idea was to curb some of the overcrowded conditions at the beach.

In 2019, Supervisors had discussed closing the park to the public altogether, and allow nature to reclaim the park. Dangerous swimming conditions, as well as clean-up costs associated with mopping up flood damage after heavy rains, to restore the park for visitors, were cited as key drivers for closing the facility.

However, those plans died a silent death last year, as Supervisors dropped the matter.