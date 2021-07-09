Richard Victor Kincheloe, 71, of Charles Town, West Virginia left this world to return home to Jesus in the early hours of July 6th, 2021.

He was born in Washington, DC to his parents Leo Richard Kincheloe and Margaret Delores Acree on May 28th, 1950. Richard, his brothers, and sister grew up in incredibly humbling beginnings that served as the foundation for his strength, resilience, and ambition to overcome difficulties and make something of himself. Richard was a veteran and proudly served as a security policeman overseas in the United States Air Force before graduating from The University of Maryland with a Bachelor Degree in Political Science. It was then when he began his extensive career with the Drug Enforcement Administration until his retirement in 2006 as a Senior Intelligence Research Specialist.

During his career with the DEA, Richard learned to speak Portuguese and Thai fluently and received an impressive amount of awards and letters of recognition by the administration, the White House, various high level government officials, the Department of Homeland Security, and the US Department of Commerce to name a few. He lived and worked in places such as El Paso, Brazil, Thailand, San Diego, and Arlington.

It was in Thailand during his career where he had first become a father to his oldest daughter, Melinda, in 1986 and married his wife, Nakorn, in 1989. He became a father again during his stay in El Paso, TX to his youngest daughter, Melissa, in 1990. Richard was a tough force of nature who never backed down from a fight and loved his work, but he also had his little quirks. He was a lover of magic and could be found often performing magic tricks as his hobby along with playing chess and voluntarily investigating UFOs through MUFFON in his spare time. He could also be found talking in an Irish accent as he was proud of his heritage, composing genealogy reports, reading Sherlock Holmes, speaking about God and different dimensions, and being silly with his grandchildren whom he loved so deeply.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Margaret Kincheloe, his sister Margaret “Peggy” Whitt; his brothers Michael Belt and William “Billy” Kincheloe; and brother-in-law Monroe Hicks. He is survived by his wife, Nakorn Kincheloe; children Melinda Onn Kincheloe, Melissa Nakorn Kincheloe (William Alemar);brothers Vernon Kincheloe (Nancy Kincheloe), James Kincheloe (Ann Kincheloe), Robert “Bobby” Kincheloe, Joseph Belt, and John Belt; his childhood best friend, David Pridgen; and his greatest joys – his grandchildren Nadia Zarefoss, Ivy Ricca, Atlas Ricca, and Everly “Evie” Alemar.

The family of Richard encourages any and all who knew him to celebrate his life on July 20th at 12pm at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home. The family will begin receiving guests at 11am until the service starts as well as at the Quantico National Cemetery at 1:30pm for the burial service.

In Lieu of flowers, the family of Richard asks that donations be made to the donor’s choice of Catholic Church in his honor as he was a very religious man that is now peacefully at rest with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.