Pedestrian struck by Stafford deputy, killed

A pedestrian is dead today after being struck by a Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The sheriff’s office notified the public about the crash via its social media today.

At 12:09 a.m., a Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy was traveling eastbound on Garrisonville Road when he struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway at Center Street. Unfortunately, the 44-year-old male pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The deputy was treated for minor injuries. This is an active investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available.

Paddy’s Public House is one of the businesses in the area where the pedestrian was struck. The eatery closes at 2 a.m.