Catharpin’s new playground, costing nearly a quarter-million dollars, opens

It’s been 20 years in the making, but Catharpin Regional Park in Gainesville is being made into a community destination.

Recently, the county cut the ribbon on a new playground at the park, which includes playground equipment for those ages 2 to 12, four shaded searing areas, and a new picnic table. Some of the highlights of the new playset include built-in musical instruments and a spinning wave seat.

The 7,200 square-foot upgrades cost taxpayers $235,000 and are manufactured by the Alabama-based GameTime division of Playcore, Inc.

The planning and construction phase of the park has spanned the past two decades. The park, located at 12500 Kyle Wilson Way, boasts three softball fields, three Little League ballfields, and five soccer fields.

Now that the new playground is installed, officials will add a new concession stand and new restroom facilities, said Prince William County Parks and Recreation spokesman Amir Wenrich.

A ribbon-cutting for the new playground was held on Saturday, June 26.