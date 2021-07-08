Madeline A. Eskew, 94 of Woodbridge VA died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on July 5, 2021. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1926 to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Kleckner. While working at J.C. Penny she met and married the love of her life Doyle. They were happily married for 69 years, until his passing in 2016.

After marriage Madeline kept the home fires burning as Doyle spent most of his Army service overseas. She managed to maintain a loving home with five children. Madeline was an avid sewing enthusiast. She loved to make doll clothes and any new sewing project she could find a pattern for. She loved her children and making other children happy with anything she could sew for them. Due to her love of children, she also enjoyed a home daycare until her later years no longer allowed it to be possible.

Including her parents; Madeline is preceded in death by her loving husband, Doyle Eskew, her daughter, Bette Whitler, her grandson Robin Eskew, her sister, Libby Rochon and her brother, Joseph Kleckner.

She is survived by her loving children, David Eskew Jr. (Lucy), Steven Eskew, Leonard Eskew and Susan Armstrong. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Kriste Whitler and Marshal Eskew, along with a host of great grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge VA 22191 on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 11:00am – 12:00pm, with a life celebration service beginning at 12:00pm. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery.