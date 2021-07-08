Armed mob invades home in Prince William County

Prince William County

Burglary while Armed

On July 7 at 6:42PM, officers responded to the Westgate Apartments located in the 10100 block of Portsmouth Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a home invasion. Residents of the apartment reported to police that four men forced their way into the apartment when a resident opened the door to the apartment after hearing a knock.

During the encounter, the suspects brandished firearms and then assaulted the victim, identified as an 18-year-old man. The suspects took a cell phone, shoes, and money before leaving the residence. The victim reported minor injuries. This incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.

Suspect Descriptions:

A white male, approximately 20 years of age, 6’2″,185lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes Last seen wearing a black sweatshirt

A black male, approximately 20-25 years of age, 6’2”, 190lbs with black dreadlocks Last seen wearing all black clothing

A black male, approximately 20-25 years of age, 6’00”, and 160lbs with black curly hair Last seen wearing a black jacket

A black male, approximately 6’2”, and 300lbs Last seen wearing a ski mask

Armed Robbery

On July 7 at 9:30PM, officers responded the 2800 Beachtree Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 19-year-old man, reported to police that while in the above area with an acquaintance, he was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the man brandished a firearm at the victim. At one point, the suspect used the firearm to strike the victim and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the area on foot with the victim’s jewelry, phone, and bag. The victim reported minor injuries. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues. Suspect Description: A black male, approximately 6’00”

Last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans

Stafford County

LARCENY

354 White Oak Road, Dameron Auto Body, 7/7, 9:22 p.m. Several catalytic converters were stolen off of vehicles parked at the business. The business owner reported nine catalytic converters were believed to have been stolen between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on July 7.

FRAUD

1455 Stafford Market Place, Best Buy, 7/7, 2:59 p.m. The victim reported someone used his Best Buy account to purchase an iPad. The suspect placed the order online using the victim’s account. The iPad was then picked up at the Stafford Market Place Best Buy via curbside pickup. The investigation is ongoing.