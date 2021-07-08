Area hospitals allowing visitors again. Here’s a look at how it works.

Hospitals in our area are adapting to life after the pandemic, and at least one has resumed its normal visitation policy.

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge says it’s ready to welcome once again the visitors who wish to visit patients inside the hospital. Sentara will resume standard visitation policies for all Sentara hospitals and outpatient facilities.

All visitors, including those who are under the age of 12, are allowed to visit.

There are some exceptions for patients for having the coronavirus and those who are awaiting coronavirus test results. Those patients will not be allowed visitors, says the hospital.

The UVA Health Medical Centers in Haymarket and Manassas (formerly Novant/UVA Health) have not changed their visitation policy. Visitors are welcome from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Patients awaiting coronavirus test results and those who have tested positive may not receive guests. The health system last updated its policy in June.

At Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, hospital patients are allowed two guests from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Most patients are allowed to have two guests with them during the overnight hours.

Visitors under age 15 are not allowed to see patients.

The policy at all of the hospitals mentioned, visitors will be allowed to see coronavirus patients if they are at risk of death.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s state-of-emergency declaration ended on July 1, while a statewide mask mandate ended on May 30.