Fire rips through home in Aquia Harbour neighborhood

Fire ripped through a house in the Aquia Harbour neighborhood just after midnight, leaving four people displaced from their homes.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue were dispatched for a structure fire in the 1000 block of Potomac Drive in the Aquia Harbour neighborhood. Crews reported the heavy fire had spread to all three levels of the home.

The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes.

Four occupants were home at the time of the fire. All self-evacuated before the arrival of units, and none reported injuries. In total, seven occupants have been displaced.

SCFR units were assisted on Quantico Fire and Emergency Services and Prince William County Fire and Rescue. The fire is currently under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Crews from Quantico Marine Corps Base and Prince William County were also dispatched to assist Stafford County fire crews.

This is the second large house fire in Stafford County in as many weeks. A fire damaged three townhomes and displaced 10 people after a smoker didn’t put out his cigarette on Tuesday, June 29.

Fast forward to July 4, crews in Prince William County were called to more than 30 incidents for reports of fires at houses and trashcans after people improperly disposed of fireworks.