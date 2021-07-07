Stafford gets $5.5 million for airport runway extension

The effort to extend the runway at Stafford Regional Airport got a major boost from the Federal Government.

Senator Tim Kaine announced the airport would get $5.5 million in federal funding. The airport is currently working to extend the airport’s runway by 1,000 feet to attract more planes to the region.

The money is part of $14 million in transportation funding going to five airports in Virginia.

“We are pleased to see these federal dollars awarded to the Commonwealth to go toward updating four of Virginia’s airport runways,” said the Senators. “This funding will enable our airports to better support travelers and economic opportunities for the surrounding areas.”

So far, Stafford’s runway extension has entered the first phase of the project, which has included moving 350,000 cubic yards of dirt to clear the way for the runway.

The new federal funds will be used to pay for the second phase of the project, including paving the runway, said airport director Edward Wallis.

Culpeper County-based Chemung Contracting was hired to complete the job, adds Wallis.

Reagan National and Dulles airports also won funding.

Dulles will get $3.3 million to be put toward a runway reconstruction, and National will get $1.7 million for runway reconstruction.