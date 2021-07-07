Rezoning clears way for 306 apartments, Downtown Stafford project

The ball is in motion to transform the heart of Stafford County into a livable, walkable downtown.

The Board of Supervisors approved its own request to rezone six acres of land next to the county’s iconic courthouse, clearing the way for 306 new apartments, as well as commercial space for retail stores and restaurants. In a rare move, the Board of Supervisors initiated the rezoning request, which, now that it is approved, allows developers to construct a more densely packed urban development than the original plan of building multiple one-level office buildings.

County leaders hope the development, to be called Fountain Park, will be the catalyst for the much talked about Downtown Stafford project, which aims to create a town center similar to ones found in Loudoun and Prince William counties. Last month, the Board voted to approve a concept for development on an adjacent 23 acres of property the county owns, creating the downtown center.

Nestled between the county government center and courthouse complex and Stafford Hosptial, county leaders envision a new street grid, urban parks, offices, shops, a parking garage, and a new county courthouse to replace the existing 100-year old structure.

“I want my children to have someplace to go,” said Aquia District Supervisor Cindy Shelton, who voted to approve the rezoning.

Hover, the vote divided the Board of Supervisors, which voted 4-3 to approve the measure. Hartwood District Supervisor Gary Snellings, representing the district where the new buildings will be constructed, motioned to deny the rezoning. Garrisonville Distinct Supervisor Mark Dudenehfer offered a substitute motion, overriding Snellings.

“We have had so many hours of discussion on this. I have nothing to add,” said Dudenehfer.

Tom Coen, who represents the rural George Washington District, also voted to approve. He argued for the apartments, saying they’re much needed for those who can’t already afford to live and work in the county and put development inside the county’s urban services area, located along major streets with access to see and water.

“I’m sorry. It’s basic logic. If you don’t want [development in the rural area], you have to put it here,” he said.

Those who opposed the project point to stalled developments in North Stafford, like Aquia Town Center in the Aquia District and The Garrison in the Garrisonville District. The county’s only movie theater, which was located in the former, was demolished and was supposed to have been rebuilt in the latter.

More than five years later, there’s no new movie theater, and promises of constructing new stores and restaurants at the town center have gone unfulfilled.

Without a traffic study, Fountain Park was also approved to determine the effect new residents will have on the county’s already clogged roadways. The county requires similar studies of private developers who seek the Board’s approval for costly rezoning applications.

“Stafford County is a parking lot almost every day,” said Meg Bohmke, representing the Falmouth District.

Before approving the rezoning, the county had already agreed with the owner of the six acres of land, JPI, leaving taxpayers on the hook for about $800,000, whether or not the project was approved. JPI agreed to work with the county to develop its downtown vision, putting its plans to develop the low-level office park on hold.

JPI will provide space for a temporary parking lot. At the same time, a new courthouse is constructed next to the county government center and agreed to make 15 of the more than 300 apartments government-subsidized housing. Meanwhile, the county paid more than $500,000 in land acquisition costs, some of which went to compensate JPI for rents not received after several tenants vacated their properties in anticipation of the county road-widening project at the intersection of Route 1 Courthouse Road.

The Board of Supervisors made its decision on the same day it was sued in court by former Rock Hill District Supervisor Cord Sterling over a records order he said was not fulfilled within the law of the Freedom of Information Act.

Sterling — who argued residents should have an additional 180 days to review the plans for Fountain Park, and the effect the development would have on taxpayers (an estimated $6 million to pay for new government services such and a new fire and rescue station — had his case tossed out for lack of standing, Stafford Circuit Court Judge Victoria B. Willis.

Stafford County officials began talking about the downtown project in earnest in 2018 and have held several public hearings about the complex project in recent months.

Three of the four supervisors who voted in favor of the project will not be returning to the Board next year. Two — Snellings and Dudenhefer — choose not to seek re-election, and Shelton lost a Primary Election bid to former county supervisor Paul Milde, who is the Republican nominee for the seat.