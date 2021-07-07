Harold D. Hollis

Harold David Hollis was peacefully called to join the Lord on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Woodbridge, VA.

He was born on Oct. 25, 1932, to William David Hollis and the former Elsie May Carter. He was baptized on May 24, 1942, and strived to be a witness of Jesus to the world.

On Nov. 27, 1958, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Barbara Rentchler of Clinton, MO. They would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary this year. As a loving father, he cared deeply for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Their children include: David (Kathy) Hollis, Rebecca Lickiss, Paula Hollis-Keicer, and Jonathan (Coral) Hollis. His Grandchildren include: Seth, Benjamin (Elizabeth), Patricia, Brittany, Elizabeth (Henry), Majel, David, Jacob (Gillian), Kayleen, Fiona, and Irene, and step-sons, Kenny and Randy, along with their daughters, Kendall and Emma; and his Great Grandkids include: Samuel, Isabella, Nicholas, William, Zayden, and Joshua. He also loved his extended family (friends of the kids) and life-long friends, too many to mention, that he had affected and they had touched his life.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Wilma Booth, Marguerite Shroder, William R. Hollis; and son-in-law Alan Lickiss, husband of Rebecca.

A native of Missouri, Harold graduated from Clinton High School and attended Rockhurst College. Harold received a B.S. Degree in Mathematics from Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg, in 1962. He received his Doctorate in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Missouri at Rolla, in 1971.

Harold worked a variety of jobs from a very young age including his parent’s farm and in a grocery store. He put himself through college by working on home construction; which enabled him to build his own home in Prince William County on what was once Davis Ford Road in the late ‘70’s. Prior to the Army, he worked at Stewart Shoe Store and a shoe store in Kansas City, MO. He was a Korean War-era veteran, enlisting in 1951 and leaving active service in 1956 as a Sergeant First Class (E7). He served in anti-aircraft artillery units in CONUS and Alaska. He also talked about how he had survived 72° below zero temperatures while stationed in Alaska. He also worked as an instructor of Physics at Columbia University and Central Missouri State. He accepted a position as a Department of the Army civilian with the Army Corps of Engineers immediately after earning his PhD. He retired in 1999 with his career culminating as Director of the Army Corps of Engineers Power Reliability Enhancement Program (PREP). He attended the Armed Forces Staff College in 1974.

He was a member of the American Nuclear Society, Phi Kappa Phi and Sigma Xi. He was also a member of the Lake Ridge American Legion Post #364.

Harold loved the Lord and enjoyed family, working, traveling, country-western dancing, music, gardening, raising chickens, water dowsing, telling stories, and especially fishing. He was a tremendous husband and father and was devoted to God, family, country, and service. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

Harold gave blood at every opportunity he could, receiving a certificate from the American Red Cross. In lieu of flowers, consider giving the gift of life by donating blood in Harold’s memory.