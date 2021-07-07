Caller claims to be hotel owner, demands cash from safe

Stafford County

FRAUD

15 Salisbury Drive, Holiday Inn Express, 7/4, 7:46 a.m. In the overnight hours, the front desk employee was contacted by someone claiming to be the hotel owner. The caller told the employee he needed cash from the safe in order to pay a fine. The employee removed cash from the safe and attempted to make a transaction in order to transfer the money to the caller. The transaction was unsuccessful and the employee eventually determined the call was a scam.

10 Washington Square Plaza, Sheetz, 7/5, 10:09 p.m. A store employee reported two female suspects entered the store and approached the cashier’s counter. One of the females handed the cashier a $20 bill to pay for gas. The employee used a counterfeit bill detector marker on the bill and determined it was fake. The suspects then fled the store.

DUI

Sunnyside Drive & Jefferson Davis Highway, 7/3, 2:17 a.m. Deputy E.E. West stopped a vehicle for speeding. The driver, Brady Durham, 22, of Quantico, had glassy eyes and smelled of alcoholic beverages. Field sobriety tests were administered and Durham was arrested for driving under the influence. He was released on an unsecured bond.

INTOXICATED PERSON

Foreston Woods Drive & Jefferson Davis Highway, 7/3, 8:27 p.m. Deputy A.J. Deasy responded for a report of a female stumbling in the roadway. Upon arrival, the deputy located Angela Cook, 60, of Stafford. Cook had glassy eyes and slurred speech. A controlled substance was later found in her possession. Cook was charged with possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication. She was held on a $1,000 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

LARCENY

902 Garrisonville Road, CVS, 7/3, 3:42 p.m. The manager reported a male and female suspect entered the store and took two bags off of the store shelf. They then filled the bags with various types of body wash. When the employees weren’t looking, the suspects fled the store with the items.

2612 Jefferson Davis Highway, Weis, 7/3, 9:22 p.m. Three juvenile females filled a shopping cart with items. At self-checkout, they only paid for a portion of the items in the cart before leaving the store. An adult male accompanying them also took a case of beer without paying for it.

1455 Stafford Market Place, Best Buy, 7/5, 1:53 p.m. The loss prevention employee reported a male suspect and female suspect stole headphones from the store on three separate occasions. The most recent theft occurred on July 5 at 1:29 p.m. The male suspect removed items from the store shelf and concealed them in the female suspect’s purse. They then left the store without paying for the items.

Prince William County

Abduction | Domestic Related – On July 4 at 10:00PM, officers responded to the Springwoods at Lakeridge Apartments located in the 12300 Wellspring Way in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a domestic. The victim, a 27-year-old woman, reported to police that she was involved in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance, identified as the accused, and attempted to leave the residence. On more than one occasion, the accused grabbed and pulled the victim, preventing her from leaving the apartment. Eventually the victim was able to separate from the accused and left the apartment where she contacted the police. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Brendan Robert MCGUIRE. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [Photo from May 2013]

Brendan Robert MCGUIRE, 30, of the 12300 block of Wellspring Way in Woodbridge Described as a white male, 6’00”, 145lbs., with brown hair and eyes

Wanted for abduction and domestic assault & battery