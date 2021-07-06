Volunteers needed: Tons of upcoming fall opportunities in our area

Lace-up your sneakers and inspire a group of girls to be strong, confident, and healthy!

Girls on the Run, a youth development program for girls in grades 3 through 8 that creatively integrates running, is looking for volunteer Coaches age 16+ to work with small groups of girls twice a week for the period September 13 through November 21. Coaches are trained to facilitate an easy-to-follow curriculum over the course of 10 weeks. No running experience necessary but be prepared to be a positive role model for these young ladies! To apply as a Fall 2021 Girls on the Run of NOVA coach, please fill out an online application. Please email [email protected] for more information.

ACTS Hunger Prevention Center is looking for warehouse volunteers age 16+ to receive, weigh, and record food donations, complete and issue receipts, and sort donations. Your work will help supply much-needed food to families facing food insecurity! Please visit to fill out an online volunteer application. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

Save the Date! American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be holding their Out of the Darkness Manassas Walk on September 19 at Harris Pavilion. Registration starts at 10:30 am, the walk begins at 12:00 pm. It’s not too early to register – sign up. Questions? Please email [email protected] to learn more.

We know it’s July, but the Alzheimer’s Association is already gearing up for their Walk to End Alzheimer’s on October 16 at Harris Pavilion. Volunteers age 16+ are needed to help with a variety of tasks from setting up to supporting the walk to cleaning up following the walk. Volunteers age 10-15 are welcome but must volunteer with a parent. View the jobs and sign up. Slots will go fast! Please email [email protected] for more information.

Summer may be here, but agencies are already looking ahead to the next school year! The staff at House of Mercy is preparing for their Back to School Drive to help clients start the 2021-2022 school year with new shoes and new school supplies. Please drop off items before July 16 at House of Mercy’s office located at 8170 Flannery Court, Manassas 20109. View the wish list and learn more.

Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.

The fun staff at Prince William Food Rescue has some exciting new volunteer opportunities available! In cooperation with the Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Program, they need volunteers to collect produce every Sunday at the Dale City Farmer’s Market, all of which is donated to local food pantries serving families in need. You’ll be part of a team that has already rescued over 30,000lbs of food from the Dale City Farmer’s Market, and you can help them collect much more healthy food for our community this summer! Sign up and learn more.

Are you an animal lover who wants to make a difference in the lives of thousands of animals every year? Come join Prince William SCPA’s Board as they embark on this exciting time for animals in Prince William County. The new county shelter is opening soon, but before then, they expect more events and programs to be back on track this summer. They need several people to join their board and help continue efforts to improve the lives of companion animals. No experience necessary! Please apply online. Questions? Please email [email protected] to learn more.

If you love animals and event planning, Prince William SPCA wants to meet you! They are looking for a volunteer Event Planner who can manage their events throughout the year. The volunteer will primarily work on P.A.W. Express Mobile Adoption Van events with the Prince William County Animal Shelter. Other events include Yappy Hours, parade appearances, photos with Santa, and more. Shifts would be 2 to 3 hours a week, must be proficient in Microsoft Office applications. Please apply online. Please email [email protected] to indicate interest in the position and learn more.

We’re Back! RSVP’s VETS Program which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments is starting back up, and volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed! Volunteers must be at least 55 years old and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done! Please email [email protected] or call 571.292.5307 for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.