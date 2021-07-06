Spotsylvania woman dies in Route 1 crash in Stafford

A Spotsylvania woman died in a crash on Route 2 in Stafford County on Friday, July 2.

At 8 a.m., Jasmine Rennish, 18, was driving a Ford Mustang was traveling in the right northbound lane in the 1700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, near Stafford Hospital, when it entered standing water, the Stafford sheriff’s office says.

The vehicle veered into the left northbound lane striking another vehicle.

Rennish lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle traveled off of the right side of the roadway and into a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the other vehicle was not injured. The accident is still under investigation by the Traffic Safety Unit, a sheriff’s spokeswoman tells us.

A portion of Route 1 was closed for more than two hours while investigators worked the crash scene.