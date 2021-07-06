Shots fired across Prince William County: Man struck while sitting in living room

One man was shot while inside his home just of Longview Drive in Woodbridge last night.

The 25-year-old victim was inside his living room when a bullets pierced the wall of his house and struck him. He is expected to survive.

The shooting was one of multiple shooting incidents reported in Price William County over the Independence Day holiday weekend.

More from police:

Shooting Investigation – On July 5 at 10:11PM, officers responded to the 2200 block of Princess Anne Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds. Rescue personnel arrived shortly after, and the man was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation revealed that rounds were fired from outside the residence that traveled through the living room wall and struck the man, who was located inside. The suspects fled the area in a vehicle prior to police arrival at the residence. A Fairfax County police helicopter aided in the search for the suspects who were not located. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation continues.

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On July 4 at 10:40PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 11600 block of Crest Maple Dr. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a destruction of property. The homeowner reported to police that while inside the home, they heard a loud noise and observed damage near the stairwell of the residence. The investigation revealed that a round entered the home through the window near the stairwell and came to rest on the landing of the stairs. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On July 2 at 5:39PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 5800 block of Tulloch Springs Ct. in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a destruction of property. The homeowner reported to police that at approximately 12:30AM, a loud noise was heard. Later that day, the homeowner observed a hole in the siding of his home and contacted the police. The investigation revealed that a round entered the home through the second-floor siding and traveled into the insulation of the bedroom wall. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On July 2 at 7:53AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 17400 block of Bayou Bend Cl. in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a destruction of property. The homeowner reported to police that sometime between 1:00AM and 2:00AM, a loud noise was heard. Later that morning, the homeowner observed damage to the living room area and contacted the police. The investigation revealed that several shots were fired into the home that entered through the front of the house and struck the stairwell, walls, and the ceiling. No injuries or additional damage were reported.

Shooting Investigation – On July 5 at 10:11PM, officers responded to the 2200 block of Princess Anne Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds. Rescue personnel arrived shortly after, and the man was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation revealed that rounds were fired from outside the residence that traveled through the living room wall and struck the man, who was located inside. The suspects fled the area in a vehicle prior to police arrival at the residence. A Fairfax County police helicopter aided in the search for the suspects who were not located. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation continues.

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On July 4 at 10:40PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 11600 block of Crest Maple Dr. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a destruction of property. The homeowner reported to police that while inside the home, they heard a loud noise and observed damage near the stairwell of the residence. The investigation revealed that a round entered the home through the window near the stairwell and came to rest on the landing of the stairs. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On July 2 at 5:39PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 5800 block of Tulloch Springs Ct. in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a destruction of property. The homeowner reported to police that at approximately 12:30AM, a loud noise was heard. Later that day, the homeowner observed a hole in the siding of his home and contacted the police. The investigation revealed that a round entered the home through the second-floor siding and traveled into the insulation of the bedroom wall. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On July 2 at 7:53AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 17400 block of Bayou Bend Cl. in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a destruction of property. The homeowner reported to police that sometime between 1:00AM and 2:00AM, a loud noise was heard. Later that morning, the homeowner observed damage to the living room area and contacted the police. The investigation revealed that several shots were fired into the home that entered through the front of the house and struck the stairwell, walls, and the ceiling. No injuries or additional damage were reported.

Indecent Exposure – On July 2 at 12:07PM, officers responded to investigate an indecent exposure that was reported to have occurred at Gabes Discount Clothing located at 14567 Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) at approximately 8:00PM on June 28. Video surveillance of the incident revealed that while an employee of the store was stocking shelves, an unknown man exposed himself to her. The employee encountered the same man a second time in another area of the store where the suspect again exposed himself. The employee reported the incident to a co-worker and eventually to the manager who contacted the police. At no time was there any physical contact between the suspect and the victim. The suspect was only described as a black male.