Gary Sipes a lifelong resident of Woodbridge, VA went to be with the Lord on June 14th, 2021. He was born July 3rd, 1950 in Washington, D.C. to Raymond Jr. and Julia (Houghtaling) Sipes.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Bill Sies (Brother), Kathy Satterfield (Sister) and Walter Satterfield (Brother In Law). He is Survived by his brother Edward Sipes (Jo Ann) and Trudi Sipes (Sister In Law). Nephews: Brian Sipes (Sarah) and Jeff Sipes (Abby). Nieces: Jen Randall (Kenny), Cheryl Turpen (Mike) and Heather Varone (Mike). Great Nephews: Christopher Varone, Brandon, Cole and TJ Sipes. Great Nieces: Marissa Varone (Marissa), Kaylee Randall, Cassidy Turpen, Amelia and Ella Sipes.

Gary was a graduate of Garfield High School and was an outstanding Track Team Captain who lead his team to multiple accomplishments. He also played Little League Baseball.

He joined the US Navy in 1969 serving on the USS Southerland stationed in San Diego, California as a radar specialist earning a National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and a Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star.

Gary was a longtime Redskin and Nascar fan never missing a game or race. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his great nieces and nephews.

He retired from Atlantic Research after 15 years of dedicated service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

National Law Enforcement Officers Fund Memorial

444 E St. N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20001

Or

Acts (Checks)

P.O. Box 74

Dumfries VA, 22026

A Memorial Service will be held at Mountcastle Funeral home on Monday, July 12th, 2021 at 11 am. A private burial will be held at a later date.