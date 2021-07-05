Passenger shot, killed on Va. highway; police seek leads in case

Here’s an important note for those who travel on Virginia’s highways. especially through the Richmond area.
A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early this morning while riding in a Kia sedan, which was traveling on I-64, near the intersection of I-95. The driver of the car exited the highway and stopped in the 500 block of East Broad Street, near a U.S. Federal Courthouse.
At approximately 4:12 a.m. on Monday (July 5) Virginia State Police responded to a shooting that occurred in the westbound lanes of I – 64 on the Shockoe Valley Bridge.
The driver of a Kia sedan reported that they were in the left lane when it was shot at by someone in a sedan in the center or right lane. The driver of the Kia was able to exit the interstate and stop in the 500 block of E Broad Street.
The front seat passenger of the Kia, Timothy A.L.B. Richardson, 23, of Richmond Va., was struck by gunfire. Richardson was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver was not struck nor injured. There were no other occupants in the Kia.
Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office responded to the scene and is investigating. Several casings have been recovered from the scene. Investigators are working to determine whether or not this was a targeted shooting and to identify any suspects.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at (804) 609-5656 or email us at [email protected]