Freedom Museum opens in downtown Manassas

The Freedom Museum has a new home in downtown Manassas.

The museum and its extensive WWII-era artifacts moved from the city’s regional airport to the Hibbs and Giddings Building. The building was once home to Prospero’s Books store that closed last year at 9129 Center Street.

We invite you to stop in and say hello and pay respect to our updated ‘Wall of Honor”. Our hours moving forward will be Saturdays 10am to 6pm and Sundays 1pm to 5pm. Since Manassas City also closes the streets for 1st Fridays, we will also be open of the first Friday of each month 4pm to 8pm. These hours are temporary while we continue to put the final touches on the Museum. Once we get more volunteers trained, we will extend our open hours to add additional days.

Later this week, you will get another link to sign up for volunteers hours to help staff the Museum.

The Museum opened the doors of its new location on Sunday, during the city’s Independence Day celebration.

Last year, we were the first to tell you about the Museum’s plan to leave the airport after 2o years. The airport gave the Museum a deadline of September 2020 to vacate the terminal.

Juan Rivera, the director of the Manassas airport, told us that, with the Museum gone and no longer taking up space in the terminal, the building could be used as city planners had envisioned — for passenger service.