Fountain Park lawsuit to delay vote to be heard Tuesday

A lawsuit filed by a former member of the Stafford Board of Supervisors against the sitting Board of Supervisors will be heard Tuesday in a Stafford County courtroom.

A judge has agreed to hear a motion for an injunction to stall a vote on a re-zoning of just over six acres of land next to the county’s courthouse. Supervisors are scheduled to decide on Tuesday to vote on whether to re-zone Fountain Park, the name of the project, on land currently marked for B-2 urban commercial to a higher classification, known as UD-5 zoning, which allows for more densely packed development.

Cord Sterling, who filed the suit, says county residents need more time to review the plan for development, which would contain four buildings, 94 apartments, and street-level commercial space. The new apartment homes would put additional strain on county resources to include schools and the fire and rescue service.

Opponents of the plan question why the county is pursuing the plan while two other developments in North Stafford — Aquia Town Center, which was once home the county’s only movie theater, and The Garrison, the long-talked about new home for a movie theater — have remained dormant for years.

Supporters of the project say it will bring in new businesses and restaurants and will create an urban area for the county similar to town centers found in Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties.

We’ll be following this story and will have coverage from the courthouse Tuesday, so be sure to check back.