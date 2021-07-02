Fatal crash closes portion of Route 1 in Stafford County

At least one person has died following a crash in Stafford County.

A portion of a Route 1 is closed, just south of Hosptial Center Boulevard near Stafford Hosptial following the crash. Few details are available, but the Stafford sheriff’s office tells sent us the following information.

We are working a fatal accident in the 1700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. The road is closed to both northbound and southbound traffic. We expect that closure to remain in place for an extended period of time while we continue to investigate. All traffic is being diverted to 95. We will release more information after next of kin is notified and we get further into the investigation.

A detour is in place to move traffic around the crash site.