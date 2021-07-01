UVA Health is now sole owner of hospitals in Culpeper, Haymarket, Manassas

The UVA Health System is now the sole owner of hospitals in Haymarket, Manassas, and Culpeper.

We told you back in February that the university health system would buy out North Carolina-based Novant’s stake in the hospitals. The two companies formed a relationship in 2016 and operated all three hospitals independently of their parent companies in Charlottesville and North Carolina, respectively.

UVA Health has become the full owner of Novant Health UVA Health System, a Northern Virginia regional health system previously owned by the two institutions through a joint operating company. Expanding the scope of UVA Health – which now has more than 1,000 inpatient beds throughout Virginia – will provide more opportunities for patients to access clinical trials examining potential breakthrough treatments and better support highly specialized care for patients across Virginia. “As our academic health system expands throughout Virginia, we are able to provide the full range of primary and subspecialty care for patients throughout the Commonwealth,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and UVA executive vice president for health affairs. “UVA Health will be able to provide greater access to cutting-edge therapies and clinical trials that can lead to better treatments for all in the years to come.” UVA Health now has 100% ownership of all the facilities and assets that were formerly part of the joint operating company, including an integrated network of outpatient services and the following hospitals: Culpeper Medical Center

Haymarket Medical Center

Prince William Medical Center Patients in Culpeper and Northern Virginia will benefit as UVA Health builds on the framework established over the past five years through the joint operating company to expand the range of available services, Kent said.

UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center is located at 5225 Heathcote Boulevard in Haymarket.

Its Prince William Medical Center is located at 8700 Sudley Road in Manassas. In Culpeper, the medical center is located at 501 Sunset Lane.

In recent years, the organization has opened multiple outpatient and urgent care centers, expanding its network of medical care centers in the region.

This is the latest transformation in the healthcare industry in our region over the past 10 years. In 2012, Potomac Hospital in Woodbridge — a community hospital that took root nearly 50 years ago in 1972, when residents banded together to bring medical services to the underserved area — changed its name to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

In 2009, the Prince William Health System (Prince William Hosptial) merged with Novant Health. The community hospital opened in 1964.