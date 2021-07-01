Thunderstorm, flood watches posted for region

We’re on storm watch this afternoon, as our region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms were reported over Stafford County and Fredericksburg just before 2 p.m. today.

That’s in addition to a flash flood watch that goes into effect at 2 o’clock this afternoon and will remain in place until Friday morning. We’re expecting up to four inches of rain tonight, and that could cause streams and creeks to spill their banks and roadways flood.

Just before 1 p.m., the temperature at Quantico Marine Corps Base was 89 degrees, with a heat index (feels like) temperature of 98 degrees. Partly cloudy skies were reported, the weather station reported.

The National Weather Service outlines the forecast for the remainder of the workweek. It’s going to cool down after today.