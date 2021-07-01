Thunderstorm, flood watches posted for region

We’re on storm watch this afternoon, as our region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.
Severe thunderstorms were reported over Stafford County and Fredericksburg just before 2 p.m. today.
That’s in addition to a flash flood watch that goes into effect at 2 o’clock this afternoon and will remain in place until Friday morning. We’re expecting up to four inches of rain tonight, and that could cause streams and creeks to spill their banks and roadways flood.
Just before 1 p.m., the temperature at Quantico Marine Corps Base was 89 degrees, with a heat index (feels like) temperature of 98 degrees. Partly cloudy skies were reported, the weather station reported.
The National Weather Service outlines the forecast for the remainder of the workweek. It’s going to cool down after today.
This Afternoon Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some storms could be severe, with hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. High near 89. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely between 8pm and 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Some storms could be severe, with heavy rain. Low around 69. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Friday A chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night A chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Independence DaySunny, with a high near 84.