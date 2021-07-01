Luvivian Harper Dingle, age 90, of Dale City, VA, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Sentara Hospital surrounded by family.

Luvivian Harper Dingle was born in Orangeburg, SC to Laurie Harper, Sr and Alethia White Harper on July 29, 1930. She went to and graduated from Scott Branch High School in Summerton, SC. She married Hugh Dingle, Jr, on December 30, 1947, in Summerton, SC. Right after the oldest son, Ronald, was born, they moved to Detroit, MI. She worked as a Nurse’s Aide for Community Nursing Home for more than 20 years, and later on, at a local record store because of her love of music, and she loved to dance. Additionally, she served as a Nurse’s Aide at Rising Sun Baptist Church in Detroit, MI, for many years before leaving to live with her daughter Valerie in Lampertheim, Germany, in November 1990, while Valerie was serving in the United States Army. After leaving Germany in October 1991, the Dingle-Dyer Family migrated to Dale City, VA, and has been there ever since.

Luvivian is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Dingle, Jr. Both of her parents Laurie and Alethia Harper, and her brothers Laurie Harper, Jr, of Statesville, NC, and Clifford Allen Harper of Pinewood, SC.

Luvivian is survived by her six children Ronald L. Dingle (LaDonna) of Stafford, VA; James E. Dingle, Sr., Clifford A. Dingle, Carlton L. Dingle (Kim), all of Detroit, MI, Valerie A. Dyer (Michael) of Dale City, VA; Luvivan L. Dingle (Anthony Bonner) of (Detroit, MI), and one brother Abie B. Harper (Leone) of Philadelphia, PA; 19 Grandchildren, 35 Great-Grandchildren, and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that will all miss her dearly!

The family of Luvivian Harper Dingle wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Nurses Assistants Emma Adjare and Barbara Boateng for taking such good care of mom during her declining years, as well Manya Winborne Jackson, her neighbor, and adopted daughter, as well Regie Jackson, for always keeping her hair looking good anytime she walked in without an appointment.