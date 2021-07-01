Detour will be in place after Pratt Park fireworks show

Stafford County will resume its annual 4th of July fireworks show at Pratt Memorial Park, after taking a year off last year due to the pandemic.

The event draws crowds from around the region to the park, located just outside of Fredericksburg. This year on, starting at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, the county will close a portion of River Road — a key, two-lane pathway drivers use to access the park.

River Road will be closed from Gordon Street in Falmouth to the Pratt Park entrance, between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

After the show, drivers leaving the park will be forced to turn right and take River Road toward Route 3. Drivers will not be allowed to turn left to head toward Falmouth and Route 1.

It’s important to remember that the Chatham Bridge, which carries Route 3 traffic over the Rappahannock River from Stafford to Fredericksburg, is still closed due to construction.

There will be some traffic changes on July 4 between 9 pm – 11 pm due to the fireworks show. Check out this awesome infographic with more info from the Sheriff's Office. #4thofJuly #Fireworks pic.twitter.com/WFLzlgs0TT — Stafford County (@staffordvagov) July 1, 2021

Officials do not have an estimate of how large of a crowd could gather at Sunday’s fireworks show, according to a sheriff’s office spokeswoman.