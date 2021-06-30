Thelma R. Barr, 97 of Woodbridge, VA passed away peacefully in her home on June 26, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward P. Barr, she is survived by her daughter, Gail L. Barr, her son, E. Walter (Tina), and daughter, Jeannie DeRosa (Matthew). Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Thelma was a life-long needle worker, but her greatest love was for quilting. She had belonged to several local and national quilting groups including the Cabin Brand Quilters. Thelma also was an ardent supporter of Woodlawn Plantation and Nelly’s Needlers.