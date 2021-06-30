Published June 30, 2021 at 1:33PM | Updated February 16, 2022 at 8:36AM

Pain or no pain: Men should see PCP at least once a year

June is Men’s Health Month.

It’s not uncommon for men to neglect their health and let annual appointments fall to the wayside.

As a Sentara Medical Group physician, Dr. Gurwinder Singh tells us some conditions worsened with time and often men will live with the pain before addressing it.

What is a primary care provider & why is it important to have one?

A primary care physician (PCP) is a health care professional who practices general medicine. PCPs are the first stop for medical care.

Primary Care Providers provide preventative care, diagnose, and treat majority of acute conditions and manage ongoing chronic conditions.

Typically, a PCP serves as a “quarterback” for an individual’s medical care, referring the individual to more specialized physicians for specialist care if necessary.

It is important to have a PCP because they can catch potential health problems early, before they become severe. A PCP can help an individual stay healthy for long term.

When should you see a primary care provider?

If you are healthy and have no chronic conditions, you should see a PCP once a year for routine annual physical/preventative care visit and routine labs.

If you have ongoing chronic conditions, you might need to see your PCP more often, it may range from every month to every 6 months, depending on the severity of the condition.

What can men do to stay healthy and prevent disease?

Following a healthy diet and exercising regularly will definitely help to stay healthy and prevent many diseases.

Men should visit their primary care physician regularly, at least once a year, even if they feel completely healthy

What type of yearly health screenings should men get?

Annual physicals/preventative care visits, screening for high cholesterol and diabetes, once a year prostate cancer screening and discussion with their primary care provider.

When does a pain go from “oh, I over-extended that…” to “I better get to the doctor’s…”

For any symptoms that is not subsiding in few days, men should seek medical attention. You never know if there might be a serious underlying medical condition that will remain undiagnosed and will get more severe if they don’t see their Primary Care Provider intime.

Should men be worried if they have a pain in their testes?

Yes, always. If there is constant pain in the testes, it is often the result of medical issues that will require treatment.

Various cause of testicular pain are epididymitis, or inflammation of the testicles, a hydrocele which is characterized by swelling of the scrotum, kidney stones, orchitis, or inflammation of the testicle, a spermatocele, or fluid in the testicle, a varicocele, or a group of enlarged veins in the testicle.

In some instances, pain in the testicle can be caused by a severe medical condition known as testicular torsion.

In this condition, the testicle becomes twisted, cutting off blood supply to the testicle.

This can cause damage to the tissue.

Pain in the testicle is rarely caused by testicular cancer.

Testicular cancer typically causes a lump on the testicles that’s often painless.

Should men take testosterone supplements as they age? What about their vitamins or supplements?

No, it is not advised to take testosterone supplements as men age.

There is no conclusive studies to date to support use of testosterone supplements as men age, unless there are underlying medical conditions which are causing decrease in testosterone levels.

As long as healthy diet with adequate nutrients is being followed regularly, there is also no need for any vitamin or any other supplements.

Need a Primary Care Physician? Visit iwantsentaramedicalgroup.com or call 703-523-1720 to find a provider that is right for you and schedule your appointment today.