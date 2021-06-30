Pain or no pain: Men should see PCP at least once a year

June is Men’s Health Month.
- It’s not uncommon for men to neglect their health and let annual appointments fall to the wayside.
As a Sentara Medical Group physician, Dr. Gurwinder Singh tells us some conditions worsened with time and often men will live with the pain before addressing it.
What is a primary care provider & why is it important to have one?
- A primary care physician (PCP) is a health care professional who practices general medicine. PCPs are the first stop for medical care.
- Primary Care Providers provide preventative care, diagnose, and treat majority of acute conditions and manage ongoing chronic conditions.
- Typically, a PCP serves as a “quarterback” for an individual’s medical care, referring the individual to more specialized physicians for specialist care if necessary.
- It is important to have a PCP because they can catch potential health problems early, before they become severe. A PCP can help an individual stay healthy for long term.
When should you see a primary care provider?
- If you are healthy and have no chronic conditions, you should see a PCP once a year for routine annual physical/preventative care visit and routine labs.
- If you have ongoing chronic conditions, you might need to see your PCP more often, it may range from every month to every 6 months, depending on the severity of the condition.
What can men do to stay healthy and prevent disease?
- Following a healthy diet and exercising regularly will definitely help to stay healthy and prevent many diseases.
- Men should visit their primary care physician regularly, at least once a year, even if they feel completely healthy
What type of yearly health screenings should men get?
- Annual physicals/preventative care visits, screening for high cholesterol and diabetes, once a year prostate cancer screening and discussion with their primary care provider.
- When does a pain go from “oh, I over-extended that…” to “I better get to the doctor’s…”
- For any symptoms that is not subsiding in few days, men should seek medical attention. You never know if there might be a serious underlying medical condition that will remain undiagnosed and will get more severe if they don’t see their Primary Care Provider intime.
Should men be worried if they have a pain in their testes?
- Yes, always. If there is constant pain in the testes, it is often the result of medical issues that will require treatment.
- Various cause of testicular pain are epididymitis, or inflammation of the testicles, a hydrocele which is characterized by swelling of the scrotum, kidney stones, orchitis, or inflammation of the testicle, a spermatocele, or fluid in the testicle, a varicocele, or a group of enlarged veins in the testicle.
- In some instances, pain in the testicle can be caused by a severe medical condition known as testicular torsion.
- In this condition, the testicle becomes twisted, cutting off blood supply to the testicle.
- This can cause damage to the tissue.
- Pain in the testicle is rarely caused by testicular cancer.
- Testicular cancer typically causes a lump on the testicles that’s often painless.
Should men take testosterone supplements as they age? What about their vitamins or supplements?
- No, it is not advised to take testosterone supplements as men age.
- There is no conclusive studies to date to support use of testosterone supplements as men age, unless there are underlying medical conditions which are causing decrease in testosterone levels.
- As long as healthy diet with adequate nutrients is being followed regularly, there is also no need for any vitamin or any other supplements.
Need a Primary Care Physician? Visit iwantsentaramedicalgroup.com or call 703-523-1720 to find a provider that is right for you and schedule your appointment today.