Maya Guy, a self-described community activist, seeks Aquia School Board seat

Maya Guy, a parent, and a self-described community advocate, is running to represent the Aquia District on the Stafford County School Board.



Guy, who has been involved with Stafford County Public Schools in some capacity since 2007, believes that she can make an impact in helping to improve student’s educational experiences, retaining teachers, and building a relationship with the County’s Board of Supervisors.



Guy’s journey began when her then-school board representative inspired her to volunteer with the schools as a homemaker and mother of five.



“I couldn’t tell you how I ended up meeting my school board rep at the time, and she was just really inspiring and, you know, you know, reached out and was like, hey, you know, why don’t you help me?” Guy told Potomac Local News.

“Which was weird, right? Like an elected official reaching out to me because I just moved here, and I just never had anyone really care,” added Guy.



She’s volunteered to serve on school advisory committees, the parent-teacher associations at Brooke Point high, Moncure elementary, and Shirley Heim Middle schools. Guy has also volunteered as the Education Chairperson for the Stafford NAACP.



Guy wants to solve the issues of teacher retention that have plagued the county for years,



“Why are there 100 openings every single year? And we’re pulling [employees from the schools’ guidance departments to be teachers]. You know, people who aren’t even teachers or teaching long term subs are in our high schools, in our elementary schools.” said Guy



Guy also believes in transparency and lets parents know how the school division spends its money.



“I think that the school board should have autonomy over their budget. I don’t think they should have to prove what they’re like,” said Guy. “It should be transparent where the money goes and how it’s spent.”

The county School Board regularly squabbles over funding with the county’s Board of Supervisors, which sets the county’s property tax rates to the county government and its schools. In neighboring Prince William County, the two respective Boards have a revenue-sharing agreement where the Board of County Supervisors automatically transfers more than half of the county government’s budget to the School Board, no questions asked.



Guy has also spent time in Loudoun County, now at the center of a national debate over critical race theory, and transgender rights in public schools, serving on the Superintendent’s Equity Diversity Opportunity Advisory Committee.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ordered the school division to reinstate teacher Byron “Tanner” Cross. It suspended him for refusing to refer to a student by students’ chosen pronoun.

Recently, the committee took up the issue. While Guy does subscribe to the idea, she couldn’t understand why parents and residents of the Loudoun County were approaching the committee about the critical race theory.



“It’s never even been mentioned in any of the meetings. But I’ve been reading on social media. People are talking about it. We’ve never mentioned it. It’s just really strange that people are pushing that on the committee when that’s not what we deal with,” said Guy.



Guy ultimately wants to find ways to support all students who come to Stafford County Public Schools, Guy related to Potomac Local News a story from her early volunteer work with the school about a student who was scared after an accident.



“Some little boy fell down on the playground, and he was scared. He wasn’t hurt. There was no blood. But he was scared. He thought he broke something, and I was there for him. His mom was probably at work, like making the walk around. And I realized how important that moment was for that little boy, that there was someone there to love him.”



Maya Guy will be on the ballot on November 2 for running for Aquia District Supervisor on the County School Board. She’ll face longtime resident David Fauth.



Though political parties do endorse School Board candidates, state law requires School Board races to be non-partisan.