Manassas man killed in motorcycle crash Warrenton

A Manassas man was killed on Tuesday in a motorcycle crash in Warrenton.
The victim, 22-year-old Jose Manuel A. Delgado Alva, was killed while riding his motorcycle on Route 29, near an Outback Steakhouse.
Police said he lost control of the bike and struck a minivan.
Virginia State Police Trooper C. Scally is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday (June 28) in Fauquier County following a pursuit initiated by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
A 2007 Suzuki GSXR traveling north on Route 29 attempted to turn into a crossover near Comfort Inn Drive, but was traveling too fast and lost control. The motorcycle went through the median and into the southbound lanes of Route 29 where the motorcycle struck a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country.
The motorcyclist, Jose Manuel A. Delgado Alva, 22, of Manassas, Va. died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.
None of the drivers in the two vehicles that were struck was injured.
The crash, which remains under investigation, is being investigated by state police at the request of the Fauquier County Sheriff.