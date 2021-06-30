Government offices to close for Independence Day

The Independence Day holiday will be observed this year on Monday, July 5. That means some closures for local government offices in our region.

In Prince William County, local government offices will be closed there.

In Stafford County, local government offices and courts will be closed on Monday.

Stafford offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed on Monday, July 5, 2021, in observance of Independence Day. All offices of the Rappahannock Area Health District will be closed. All operations of the R-Board, including the Regional Landfill, will be closed on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Both locations of the residential and commercial services of the R-Board/Regional Landfill (Eskimo Hill and Belman Road) will be open on Monday, July 5, 2021. However, the administrative offices will be closed. The following offices and facilities will remain open: Fire and Rescue Information (540) 658-4400, Emergency 911 Sheriff’s Office Information (540) 658-4400, Emergency 911 Magistrate (540) 659-2968 All outdoor parks are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on July 4, 2021, and July 5, 2021, with the following exception: on July 4, 2021, the Historic Port of Falmouth Park will close at 2:00 p.m. and Saint Clair Brooks Park will be closed all day for the staging of the fireworks show. The Independence Day holiday will be observed this year on Monday, July 5.

In the mean time, if you’re looking for a place watch fireworks with the family, check out these spots in Manassas (which holds one of the largest fireworks shows in Northern Virginia), Prince William County, Stafford County, and Fredericksburg.