Assaults, swastikas keep Prince William police busy on Monday, June 28

A Lake Ridge woman faces charges that she assaulted a law enforcement officer.

Police said she was stopped in the area of Prince William Parkway and Old Bridge Road in Woodbridge early Monday morning. During the traffic stop, police said the woman began yelling and then struck and later kicked police officers.

Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On June 28 at 1:45AM, officers conducted a vehicle stop on Prince William Pkwy near Old Bridge Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) for a driver who was unable to maintain their lane. During the encounter, the driver, later identified as that accused, was yelling and acting disorderly on the side of the road before she struck an officer with a pen. When officers attempted to take the accused into custody she actively resisted and refused to follow officer’s commands. A brief struggle ensued where the accused struck and kicked officers before she was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported by the officers. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Kayla Ri’Chard DUNKERSON, was arrested. Arrested on June 28:

Kayla Ri’Chard DUNKERSON, 21, of 12176 Springwoods Dr. in Woodbridge

Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on LEO, 1 count of disregarding a red signal, 1 count of failure to maintain lane control, and 1 count of expired registration

Court Date: September 9, 2021 | Bond: $10,000 Bond — Prince William police press release

Later that day, during an unrelated incident, police said they were called to a home near Dumfries for a report of an assault. A man, 59, got into an argument with a family member.

The argument escalated, and the man was later found lying unconscious and was taken to a local hospital for treatment

Malicious Wounding – On June 28 at 3:00PM, officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred at the Oasis Montclair Apartments located in the 4000 block of Middleton Lp. in Dumfries (22025) on June 24. The victim, a 59-year-old man, reported to police that he and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused assaulted the victim before leaving the area. A short time later, an acquaintance located the victim unconscious in the above area and contacted emergency services. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jacob Sax CONTEH Jr., was arrested. Arrested on June 28:

Jacob Sax CONTEH Jr., 25, of 15740 Lansdale P. in Dumfries Charged with malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond — Prince William police press release

Later that evening, in another separate incident, police found someone used a marker to draw swastikas on the license plates of five vehicles parked in the Ridgefield Village neighborhood, near Dale City.