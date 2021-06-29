Woodbridge District Supervisor to host online town hall meeting

Supervisor Margaret Franklin will hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday.

Franklin, who represents the Woodbridge Magisterial District on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, will discuss multiple transportation projects, including a briefing on the North Woodbridge Small Area Plan.

Approved in October 2019, the plan aims to guide the redevelopment of the area around the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station.

Franklin also plans to outline her priorities for the district during the meeting, to be held virtually on Zoom. You can click this link to join the meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.