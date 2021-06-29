A smoker is to blame for a house fire that damaged three townhomes Monday afternoon.
We were the first to tell you yesterday the blaze broke out at 12:45 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Potomac Hills Drive. No one was injured, but 10 people were displaced.
The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire and determined it to be accidental as the result of improperly discarded smoking materials. Total damages are estimated at $400,000.
— Stafford County Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Katie Brady
Fire and rescue crews from Stafford and Prince William counties, Fredericksburg, and Quantico Marine Corps Base were all called to help douse the 2-alarm blaze.