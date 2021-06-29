Northam gives the nod to Godwin, for whom Prince William used to have a school named

Gov. Ralph Northam today marked the 50th anniversary of the state’s most current constitution, a document that outlines how liberty and justice for all Virignins should be delivered.

The state’s constitution was rewritten in 1971—the old document, which dated back to the early 1900s, disenfranchised blacks and prevented school integration.

In a press release, Northam paid homage to Virginia Gov. Mills Godwin, who led the charge to re-write the constitution to create a document that called for equality for everyone.

Work on the 1971 Virginia Constitution began in 1968 when Governor Mills E. Godwin, Jr. appointed a commission to revise the 1902 document. This action came in response to the momentous social changes of the 1960s, including the passage of the Civil Rights Act and other laws that superseded discriminatory provisions in state constitutions, including that of Virginia.

In addition to integrating schools, he expanded them and is considered to be the “father” of Virginia’s Community College System, pushing for its creation during his second term in office.

You’ll remember Prince William County used to have a middle school in Dale City named for Godwin. Until five years ago, the County School Board voted to rename the school after county resident George Hampton.

At the time, the renaming process divided the community.

Those who opposed the name change cited Godwin’s achievements in the civil rights area and his accomplishments as governor as reasons to keep his name on the building.

Those who urged for a name change cited Godwin’s first term as governor, from 1966 to 1970, when he was a Democrat and led the charge for what is known as “massive resistance,” an effort to block racial integration of schools.

Godwin later became a Republican, changed his tune, and served a second term as governor from 1974 to 1978.